As of 5 p.m. EDT, Edouard had top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), with higher gusts, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving northeast at about 38 mph (61 kph) and forecasters said its remnants are expected to be absorbed into a larger frontal boundary on Tuesday.
Edouard had become the earliest fifth-named tropical storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Emily on July 12, 2005, Klotzbach said.
Two named storms formed in the Atlantic before the official start of the hurricane season June 1.
Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the coast of Florida May 16, and Tropical Storm Bertha surprised the South Carolina coast May 27.
The earliest tropical cyclone on record also formed earlier this year, in the eastern North Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico on April 25.
