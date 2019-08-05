The death toll from the El Paso shooting rampage increased Monday to 22 after two more victims died, according to authorities.

This news came as investigators continued to search for answers two days after the deadly massacre at a Walmart, one of two mass shootings to erupt just hours apart over the weekend.

Two more victims died at a hospital Monday, police and hospital officials said. One of them died early Monday morning, while another person died late in the morning. One of them had significant abdominal injuries impacting her internal organs, Stephen Flaherty, the medical trauma director at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, said at a news briefing.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man opened fire outside a Walmart in El Paso, not far from the border, on Saturday morning, creating a nightmarish scene of bloodshed and terror. They also continue examining an anti-immigrant screed posted online that investigators think was written by the suspected attacker.

Officials have charged Patrick Crusius of suburban Dallas with capital murder in the case, and federal prosecutors say they are weighing federal hate crimes charges against him.

Just hours after that attack, police said, another man wielding a powerful firearm unleashed more horror, this time at a strip of bars and restaurants in Dayton, Ohio. Police said that in just about 30 seconds — before police shot and killed the attacker — he killed nine people and injured 27 more.

The twin terrors horrified a nation that has become grimly familiar with similar tragedies erupting in place after place, again and again. By midday Monday, the combined toll from those attacks was 31 killed, dozens wounded and countless more scarred by the trauma of enduring such a horror.

President Trump, speaking from the White House on Monday morning, decried “racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” remarks made amid criticism of his long-standing anti-immigrant rhetoric, portions of which are echoed in the manifesto being studied by officials.

The suspected El Paso shooter remains in jail after police say he surrendered to authorities after the attack. Prosecutors say they intend to seek the death sentence in the state case. Early Sunday morning, just minutes before the Dayton attack began, a judge remanded the suspected El Paso attacker without bond, court papers show.

He has requested court-appointed attorneys, court records show. The El Paso public defender’s office has not responded to multiple messages seeking comment about whether it would represent him.

People who knew Crusius have described him as strange and socially isolated, and police described minor interactions with him over the years. How and when he traveled to the El Paso area remains unclear.

During the Walmart attack, witnesses said, the shooter marched through the area with no expression, randomly firing at anyone he encountered. Children were running through the area, they recalled.

“He was, like, all calm,” said Robert Jurado, who went to Walmart with his 87-year-old mother for groceries. “He didn’t show no remorse.”

Juardo said he heard loud bangs and then saw a woman fall to the ground, her head covered in blood.

Officials have not identified all of the victims, but some have been named by their relatives or friends. Jordan and Andre Anchondo, who had taken their 2-month-old baby to the store, were both killed, Andre’s brother said.

Officials have spoken to the suspected shooter and were examining his background. He has been cooperating with investigators and answering questions, officials said, though they declined to go into detail about what he may have said.

“He was forthcoming with information,” said Greg Allen, the El Paso police chief. “He basically didn’t hold anything back.”

Federal and local authorities joined to investigate both the El Paso and Dayton shootings. In Texas, they have described the attack as domestic terrorism.

John F. Bash, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, said Sunday that prosecutors were strongly weighing seeking federal hate crimes and federal firearms charges, which could carry a death sentence.

Federal hate crimes charges may not change the punishment handed down — ultimately, both prosecutions could end in a death sentence if the suspected shooter is convicted. But the decision to pursue them would represent a statement on the part of the federal government, which does not seek federal charges in every case where prosecutors could feasibly do so. Instead, federal prosecutors are directed to weigh the federal interest, which can include both the nature of an offense and the impact on a community.

“We are treating it as a domestic terrorism case and we’re going to do what we do to terrorists in this country,” Bash said at a news briefing. “Which is deliver swift and certain justice.”

The FBI has insisted it is fully engaged in fighting the threat of white supremacists, but some former federal officials have said the government is falling short in its pursuit of such threats.

In Dayton, the FBI said it is providing assistance to the Dayton police. The FBI’s assistance in El Paso includes criminal and counterterrorism officials assisting the state and local authorities who are probing that case and, eventually, planning to prosecute the suspected shooter. The bureau also said it is worried that more attackers could be motivated by what happened in El Paso and Dayton.

“The FBI remains concerned that U.S.-based domestic violent extremists could become inspired by these and previous high-profile attacks to engage in similar acts of violence,” the bureau said in a statement late Sunday.