The postal service said last week that absentee ballots were among the mail that was found but did not say then where they were from. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Thursday it was “unable to comment” on the investigation.
Wolfe said once the postal service’s investigation was complete, more details would be released publicly.
President Donald Trump has referenced ballots found in “ditches” and “rivers” as part of a months-long effort to sow doubt about the integrity of the election and to preemptively call into question the results. He’s also cited military ballots found discarded in a wastebasket in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Justice Department said seven of the nine ballots found had Trump’s name.
