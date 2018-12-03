RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s governor has named a new state elections board chairman tasked with leading an investigation into alleged absentee ballot fraud and irregularities in a very close congressional race.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters Monday that he would elevate Vice Chairman Joshua Malcolm to the top position. The previous chairman, Andy Penry, resigned over the weekend, shortly after Republicans accused Penry of violating board rules because of overtly partisan comments he made online in recent months.

The board voted last Friday to hold an evidentiary hearing this month about absentee ballots in the 9th Congressional District. Unofficial results show Republican Mark Harris leading Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes.

The board has said very little about the probe, but members have concerns about Bladen and Robeson county voting totals.

