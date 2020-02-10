CLINTON, Miss. — A house fire that killed seven people in Mississippi over the weekend was accidental and it was caused by an electrical issue in the attic, the state fire marshal said Monday.

“It also appears there were no working smoke alarms in the home,” said a news release from Mike Chaney, who doubles as fire marshal and state insurance commissioner. “Without smoke alarms, there was no early detection and it may have prevented the victims from getting out in time.”