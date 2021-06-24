In an interview Thursday, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand insisted the new policies are race neutral, and said he expects them to withstand legal scrutiny. He compared the new admissions process to one used by public universities in Texas, which guarantees admission to the top 10% of students at high schools across the state. That system has withstood legal challenges from applicants who argued the geographical set-asides function as a proxy for racial quotas.