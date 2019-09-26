A statement from Warren’s campaign says Presberg joined the campaign this summer after graduating from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, to organize voter meetings and build relationships in Cass County. He continued his service to Warren’s campaign as a volunteer after his fellowship ended.

He was a native of Piedmont, California.

Warren said in the statement that she and her husband “are heartbroken over Zac’s passing” and added that “Zac represented the very best of us.”

