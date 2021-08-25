An email seeking further comment from the Defense Department wasn’t immediately returned.
Over 8,600 people fleeing Afghanistan, plus 44 working dogs, have arrived in the U.S. through Virginia’s Dulles International Airport as of Wednesday morning, according to figures provided by Grant Neely, a communications advisor for Northam.
Neely said military flights and buses were providing transportation to take evacuees who are not U.S. citizens or green card holders to military installations for further processing towards their final destination. Citizens were passing through immigration and customs and then being offered assistance with things like temporary lodging and travel, he said.
Virginia agencies and local governments were assisting with the logistical efforts, Neely said.