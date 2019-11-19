The bid by Foxx, the first black woman to head the office, comes after a judge appointed a special prosecutor to examine why felony counts against the actor who had been charged with staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself last January were dropped. Foxx had recused herself after she had conversations with the actor’s family.
Foxx’s challengers include a former judge and two former prosecutors.
