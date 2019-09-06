FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Mayor Jasiel Correia speaks about his indictment during a news conference in Fall River, Mass. Correia was arrested on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, and faces additional charges. (Dave Souza/The Herald News of Fall River via AP, File) (Associated Press)

BOSTON — A Massachusetts mayor already accused of stealing investor funds to bankroll a lavish lifestyle has been arrested on charges he conspired to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies.

The FBI’s Boston office said in a tweet Friday that Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia’s chief of staff has been arrested on similar charges.

A message seeking comment was left for Correia’s attorney.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference Friday to discuss the developments.

The 27-year-old Correia was first elected at age 23. He has pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment charging him with defrauding investors in an app he created and filing false tax returns.

In a strange turn of events, Correia was recalled and reelected on the same night last March. He is seeking reelection.

