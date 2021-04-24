The Broadway League is the trade association for theater owners and producers.
His decisions follow a cover story in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month containing accounts, which he has not denied, of throwing objects at employees and engaging in ongoing verbal abuse.
Rudin, 62, has previously said he would be “stepping back” from his stage productions.
Hundreds of theater workers marched down Broadway on Thursday, rallying to demand more inclusion in the industry and calling for Rudin to be removed from the Broadway League.
“Hey, hey, ho ho. Scott Rudin has got to go!” the crowd chanted.