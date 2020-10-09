“Emily Ratajkowski reveals herself to be devastatingly honest, nuanced, and strong — I’m not surprised that she thinks of herself first as a writer,” Metropolitan editor Sara Bershtel said in a statement Friday. “I also admire how outspoken she is, how political, and how unafraid – what force she’ll be!”
Ratajkowski first rose to international attention through her starring role in the “Blurred Lines” music video, in which she appeared alongside singer Robin Thicke. She is an entrepreneur and activist who has supported Bernie Sanders’ two presidential campaigns and designed dresses for which part of the proceeds are given to Planned Parenthood.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.