Luckily, what followed was probably the night’s highlight — the remarks by Coel, of “I May Destroy You.” She said she had something to tell the writers out there. “Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable,” she said. “I dare you.” In a world, she added, where we all feel the need to be visible, equating it with success, “do not be afraid to disappear … See what comes to you in the silence.” Coel dedicated her show, in which she played a survivor of sexual assault, “to every single survivor of sexual assault.”