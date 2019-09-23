Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music. Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s “My Fair Lady.”
Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he “deserved better .”
The academy says all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.
