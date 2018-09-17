Jenifer Lewis arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Jenifer Lewis is quite clearly standing with Nike in a metal-studded swoosh sweatshirt on the Emmys carpet as the parade of fashion on TV’s biggest night got under way. RuPaul spoke with reporters in a white double-breasted suit by Calvin Klein, adorned with a few black Statues of Liberty.

The look for Lewis, the “black-ish” actress, came after Nike faced backlash for featuring quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the company’s new face.

One of the evening’s first stunners was worn by Angela Sarafyan of “Westworld.” She smiled, posed and said it all: “Sparkles!”

Trevor Noah, meanwhile, fended off a sticky star marking spots on the Emmys’ new gold carpet. One of the stars stuck to the bottom of a show, allowing him to show off his red soles.

