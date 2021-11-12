Baouche is an engineer with a “secret security clearance” at Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, a submarine maker and Defense Department contractor, according to a report by a detective with Norwich, Connecticut, police who also is an FBI task force officer. A message seeking comment was left for a spokesperson for Electric Boat.
Contact information for Baouche could not immediately be found Friday. Daniel Erwin, a federal public defender who represented Baouche in court on Wednesday, declined to comment Friday.
Baouche is seen in photographs and video taken inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities said. In one video, he is holding a microphone and saying “whose house” while other people respond “our house,” the detective’s report said. Three people submitted tips about Baouche to the FBI, officials said.
Baouche is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
On Jan. 6, the pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol building and delayed Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. More than 650 people, including several from Connecticut, have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot.