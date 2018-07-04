PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. — An employee was seriously injured after an explosion inside a Missouri pyrotechnics company.

KSPR-TV reports that firefighters responded Tuesday to a call at the AM Pyrotechnics plant, a wholesale retailer that provides pyrotechnics for big fireworks shows.

Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jake Agee says they received a report of a loud explosion in the area. When they arrived, multiple explosions started inside the building. Firefighters say several workers had left the building before the fire but that one person was still inside.

Agee says the woman was extracted from the building with serious injuries and flown to a hospital.

He said, “Now we’re just kind of working to keep everybody back and keep everything safe.”

Agee says several fire departments responded to the blaze that is now under investigation.

