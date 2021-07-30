Bradley, one of the most respected defensive skippers in the NFL who built the Legion of Boom in Seattle, said he is up to the task of rebuilding a stop unit that squandered three late-game leads last season — with 1:43 remaining against the Kansas City Chiefs, 19 seconds against the Miami Dolphins and in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers - all during a 2-5 stretch that closed the campaign after a promising 6-3 start.