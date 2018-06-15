FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China’s President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is closing in on a decision to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods as early as June 15, a move that could put his trade policies on a collision course with his push to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons. Trump has long vowed to fulfill his campaign pledge to clamp down on what he considers unfair Chinese trading practices. But his calls for about $50 billion in tariffs could complicate his efforts to maintain China’s support in his negotiations with North Korea. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Associated Press)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP APPROVES PLAN TO IMPOSE TOUGH CHINA TARIFFS

President Donald Trump approves plan to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods as early as today.

2. INSIDE THE SUMMIT WITH NORTH KOREA

New details are emerging about the bizarre behind-the-scenes negotiations that led up to the summit , U.S. officials saying it was like talking to “aliens,” and about President Trump’s post-summit frustrations with how it’s being portrayed.

3. AFGHAN OFFICIAL: US DRONE KILLS PAKISTAN TALIBAN CHIEF

An Afghan Defense Ministry official says a U.S. drone strike in northeastern Kunar province has killed Pakistan Taliban chief Mullah Fazlullah.

4. WHICH LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY IS CRITICIZED IN IG REPORT

An inspector general report condemning the FBI’s actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation blasts former FBI Director James Comey.

5. WHAT IS CAUSING A RIFT BETWEEN GOP LEADERS AND WHITE HOUSE

Congressional Republicans distanced themselves from the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the southern border

6. DOCTOR PENS BOOK ON HER ROLE IN REVEALING FLINT WATER CRISIS

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha had hard evidence that thousands of people in Flint had been exposed to toxic lead in their drinking water.

7. TRUMP’S MOVE TO REDEFINE WATER RULE THREATENS WETLANDS BANK

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump in February 2017 seeks to replace the rule known as Waters of the United States, or WOTUS, with a much more limited definition of what constitutes a protected federal waterway.

8. FARMERS IN TRUMP COUNTRY PROTEST PRUITT’S ETHANOL POLICIES

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is being met with protests by farmers and ethanol producers concerned that he is undermining the industry with his strong support of oil and gas.

9. SURVIVORS OF PAST HAWAII LAVA RECALL DESPAIR AND OPPORTUNITY

Lava has destroyed more than 600 homes on the Big Island since the Kilauea volcano began spraying molten rock out of a vent on a residential street May 3.

10. AT&T AND TIME WARNER CLOSE $81 BILLION MERGER

AT&T completes its $81 billion takeover of Time Warner, one of the biggest media deals ever.

