1. WHAT TANKER SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW

The pictures obtained by the AP show no major visible damage to the four oil tankers anchored off the United Arab Emirates that were damaged by what Gulf officials described as “sabotage.”

2. US TARGETS MORE CHINESE GOODS FOR NEW TARIFF HIKES

Washington issues a $300 billion target list of Chinese imports including laptop computers for more tariff hikes, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing.

3. BARR OPENS 2ND INVESTIGATION OF RUSSIA PROBE



This photo provided by the United Arab Emirates’ National Media Council shows the Emirati-flagged bunkering tanker A. Michel off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Monday, May 13, 2019. Two Saudi oil tankers and a Norwegian-flagged vessel were damaged in what Gulf officials described Monday as a “sabotage” attack off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. While details of the incident remain unclear, it raised risks for shippers in a region vital to global energy supplies at a time of increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran over its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers. (United Arab Emirates National Media Council via AP) (Associated Press)

The attorney general appoints a U.S. attorney to examine the origins of the Russia investigation and determine if intelligence collection involving the Trump campaign was “lawful and appropriate,” a source tells AP.

4. REPORT LINKS ONLINE DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN TO IRAN

An internet watchdog says a fake Twitter account unmasked by the AP was but one piece of a vast campaign aimed at seeding anti-Saudi, anti-Israel and anti-American stories across the internet.

5. TRUMP OFFICIALS DISCUSSED DEPORTING FAMILIES

But the idea was tabled as the Trump administration grappled with straining resources and an influx of Central Americans crossing the border, sources tell AP.

6. NTSB TO INVESTIGATE DEADLY MIDAIR COLLISION IN ALASKA

A team of federal accident investigators will try to piece together what caused a collision between two sightseeing planes that killed at least four people.

7. DATA SHOWS ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS BOOSTED AFTER TRUMP ELECTION

Israel’s government went on a spending binge in its West Bank settlements following Trump’s victory in 2016, official data obtained by the AP finds.

8. WHERE ‘STATELESS’ IS AN ISSUE

A growing number of children are essentially without country after being born in other nations to Venezuelans who have fled the crisis in their homeland.

9. CLIMATE CHANGE HITTING REAL ESTATE MARKET

Some research suggests rising sea levels and flooding brought by global warming are harming coastal property values, but how much is an open question.

10. WHATSAPP DISCOVERS SPYWARE THAT INFECTED WITH A CALL ALONE

Spyware crafted by a sophisticated group of hackers-for-hire took advantage of a flaw in the WhatsApp communications program to remotely hijack dozens of phones, the company says.

