MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard says it took into custody 11 migrants and two suspected smugglers off the coast of Miami.

A Coast Guard crew spotted an unlit 24-foot vessel about 12 miles (19 kilometers) offshore on Saturday. They boarded it and found seven Haitians, three Bahamians, two Ecuadorians and one Bolivian national.

The Coast Guard says in a news release that the people were given food, water, shelter and medical attention, and then handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.