The coming court battle will help mold a major aspect of the nation’s climate policy.
Federal law generally regulates vehicle pollution. But California has been allowed to impose tougher rules since the 1970s because of its problems meeting air quality standards.
Thirteen other states and the District of Columbia have adopted California’s standards, with the new lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C.
