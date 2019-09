NEW YORK — Around climate-change protests, tears linger. Youthful activists cite all-too depressing science and develop angst. They grieve for a future they worry they’ll never have.

Many young climate activists say they feel hopeless and overwhelmed. Psychologists say that’s OK — and say it’s good they’re talking about it.

It’s called climate change anxiety. And you don’t have to be an activist or young to feel it.