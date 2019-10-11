Thunberg has staged weekly “Fridays for Future” demonstrations for a year to call for faster action against climate change. She has inspired students around the world to skip classes on Fridays to demonstrate as well.

The 16-year-old sailed to the U.S. in August to promote her climate change campaign. She garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations.

She’s touring the Americas for several months, concluding with a U.N. climate conference in Chile in December.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD