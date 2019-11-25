Ringed and bearded seals live off Alaska’s northwest coast. Both are listed as threatened.

Designation of critical habitat for threatened species is required by the Endangered Species Act a year after a listing. The Center for Biological Diversity sued in June because no critical habitat has been designated.

Federal agencies that authorize activities such as oil drilling within critical habitat must consult with wildlife managers to determine if threatened species will be affected.

