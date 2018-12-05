NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The wastewater treatment plant blamed for a high-profile sewage discharge that discolored the water of the Niagara River near the base of Niagara Falls is getting a $27 million upgrade.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant is getting $13.5 million in state funds, plus an equal amount from the Niagara Falls Water Board, to make improvements at the aging facility.

The Democrat included the upgrades in his State of the State priorities in January, six months after the plant discharged smelly black water into the Niagara River just below the falls. Aerial photos of discolored river water so close to the natural wonder drew international attention.

Cuomo has directed the water board to start improvement projects required by an agreement with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

