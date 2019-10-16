In a release, he said he’s heard from Alaskans that contingency plans “are unnecessarily burdensome while lacking corresponding environmental benefits.”

But in an interview, he said he also has heard from those who think the rules don’t go far enough. The department is taking public comment as it considers whether to propose changes.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has adopted an “open for business” mantra. Bob Shavelson with Cook Inletkeeper says he sees that as code for rollbacks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD