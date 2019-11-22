That day, the two organizations also took out a full-page ad in a local newspaper demanding that Amazon stop selling toxic skin-lightening creams. The ad had three words in bold print — “Dangerous, racist, and illegal.”

An Amazon spokesperson told Minnesota Public Radio News in an email Thursday that such products are “no longer available.”

As of Thursday, all but one of the 15 products with high mercury levels appeared to be removed from Amazon’s website.

