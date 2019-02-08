DENVER — A group of winter sports athletes wants the president of the International Ski Federation to resign after he spoke of “so-called climate change” and said he would rather deal with dictators than argue with environmentalists.

The climate advocacy group Protect Our Winters sent an open letter Friday urging 75-year-old Gian Franco Kasper to step down.

In an interview with the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger , Kasper said “dictators can organize (big) events ... without asking the people’s permission” and that “from the business side, I say: I just want to go to dictatorships, I do not want to argue with environmentalists.”

He also referenced “so-called” climate change.

FIS officials did not immediately respond to Associated Press emails seeking comment.

Protect Our Winters is a nonprofit formed in 2007 to combat climate change. Several dozen athletes are part of the alliance, which also includes scientists and business leaders.

