“Based on all the evidence we have collected and in talking with several people who recently reported seeing coyotes acting erratically, we don’t believe this is the only coyote in the Exeter area that may have rabies,” Col. Kevin Jordan, chief of the Fish and Game Department’s law enforcement division, said late Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials were searching for the coyote when they got word that it had been killed. Ian O’Reilly told WMUR-TV that he was bitten on his chest and forearm but managed to get on top of the animal and cut off its air supply.

The victims were treated for rabies as a precaution. Rabies can be treated if caught early.