Martin County sheriff’s spokeswoman Christine Christofek Weiss told the Sun Sentinel that the alligator was reported to be about 10 feet long. The Palm Beach Post reports the sheriff’s office that another man pulled him to safety in a swamp buggy and they alerted authorities. He was airlifted to a hospital.
Terisa Boyce told the newspaper that her husband was in stable condition as of late Sunday.
