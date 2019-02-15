This undated photo provided by North Carolina Zoo shows a southern white rhinoceros named Stanley at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, N.C. The zoo announced Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, that the beloved rhinoceros Stanley died at age 49. Stan was born in South Africa in 1970 and had lived at a zoo in Asheboro since 1987. (Alexis Rowe/North Carolina Zoo) (Associated Press)

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo says that a beloved rhinoceros named Stanley has died.

The zoo said in a news release that the 49-year-old southern white rhinoceros died Friday after suffering neurological symptoms and a suspected stroke in recent weeks. A sudden decline in his health this week prompted zookeepers’ decision to humanely euthanize him.

Stan was born in South Africa in 1970 and had lived at a zoo in Asheboro since 1987.

Stacey Weatherly was Stan’s lead zookeeper. She says her favorite memories include summer campers interacting with Stan and petting him.

