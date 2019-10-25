Tepoorten says the center takes in recyclables from cities throughout Santa Clara County. She says the coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the baby died.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the child to contact Detective Ramon Sanchez or Sgt. Isidro Bagon with the San Jose Police Department’s homicide division at 408-277-5283.

Anonymous tips may be left with the Crime Stoppers unit at 408-947-7867.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD