The county sheriff’s department said it helped evacuate the park and then received permission from state Fish and Wildlife to kill the lion.
Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park sprawls over 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares) of canyons and grasslands in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains.
In 2004, a mountain lion killed a lone cyclist in the park and hours later mauled another passing cyclist who survived.
