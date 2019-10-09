The pesticide is used on numerous crops in the nation’s largest agriculture-producing state, including alfalfa, almonds, citrus, cotton, grapes and walnuts.
State regulators say the pesticide has been linked to health defects in children, including brain impairment.
Officials say they are budgeting $5 million to help manufacturers develop a safer alternative.
The pesticide’s manufacturer, Corteva Agriscience, says it reached the agreement “in the best interests of the affected growers.”
