INDUSTRY: Wuhan is the birthplace of China’s steel industry, drawing on iron ore and coal from nearby mines. It’s also a major manufacturing center for textiles, machinery, trucks and consumer products. Given its central location, it’s the main distribution point in central China for river, railway, road and other transport. The local government says 300 of the world’s top corporations have invested in the city. That includes companies like Walmart and automakers such as Honda, Nissan and PSA Citroen Pugeot.

AD

AD

HIGHLIGHTS: The city has high levees protecting it from flooding along the Yangtze and one of its most famous landmarks is the scenic but heavily polluted East Lake. The ancient, five-story Yellow Crane Tower, rebuilt several times, is featured in famous Tang dynasty poems. Wuhan is called one of the “furnaces” of the Yangtze, thanks to its extremely hot and humid summers.

HAPPENINGS: Wuhan is one of the host cities for the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. It is accelerating the construction of five national-level industrial bases, and is striving to build up its high-tech industries as the “Optic Valley” of China. The city is also the site of an annual swim across the Yangtze to commemorate revolutionary leader Mao Zedong’s famous 1966 swim at age 72.

FOOD: Like the SARS virus in 2002-03, the new coronavirus is thought initially to have been transmitted from animals to people via consumption of exotic wildlife. Apart from such creatures, Wuhan is famed for peppery frog legs, braised crayfish and spicy duck necks, a favorite drinking snack.