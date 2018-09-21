LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs will offer rooftop views of the Kentucky Derby with the latest upgrade at the famed racetrack.

Parent company Churchill Downs Inc. announced plans Friday to build a new rooftop garden that it says will offer exclusive sightlines for more than 500 racing fans. It says the rooftop space will be situated atop the Starting Gate Suites on the north end of the facility.

Churchill says the rooftop addition will provide covered reserved seating for more than 250 guests and standing-room-access for about 250 more people. It says ticket information to the area for next year’s Derby will be made available later this year.

The $5 million project is the latest in a series of upgrades at the Louisville track.

The Starting Gate Suites debuted for this year’s Derby.

