NEW ORLEANS — In a story published December 11, 2019, The Associated Press reported based on figures provided by the group Ocean Conservancy, that after the April 20, 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig the well spewed 210 million gallons of oil before it was capped. The story should have also said that a federal judge tasked with determining how much oil went into the Gulf of Mexico for purposes of levying penalties ruled that 4 million barrels of oil — 168 million gallons — was released from the reservoir. Of that, 810,000 barrels of oil — 34 million gallons — was collected without touching the water and so 3.19 million barrels — nearly 134 million gallons — of oil were discharged into the Gulf of Mexico. The government estimated more oil was spilled and BP estimated that less oil was spilled, and the judge said in his ruling that there was no precise way to know how much oil discharged into the Gulf of Mexico.