In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, staff members at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital look at a portion of a group of 32 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles after they were flown to the subtropical Keys in Marathon, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The 32 cold-stunned turtles were rescued between late November and early December off Cape Cod, Mass. Once the sea turtles are healthy enough to be released, they are to be returned to warmer waters off Florida. (Larry Benvenuti/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) (Associated Press)

MARATHON, Fla. — Officials say 32 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles rescued off New England’s coast have arrived in the Florida Keys to warm up at the Turtle Hospital.

A volunteer group of general aviation pilots, under the banner of “Turtles Fly Too,” transported the reptiles on Tuesday.

Hospital officials say several of the turtles suffer from compromised immune systems and pneumonia as a result of “cold stunning,” a hypothermic reaction that occurs when turtles are exposed to cold water for prolonged periods.

The turtles were rescued over the past month off Cape Cod, Massachusetts. They were initially treated at the New England Aquarium in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Upon their arrival at the Turtle Hospital, on-site veterinarians and staff conducted full physical examinations and began caring for the reptiles.

___

Online: Turtle Hospital, http://www.turtlehospital.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.