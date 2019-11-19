FMC for about 50 years, until 2001, operated the fertilizer plant that produced 22 million tons (20 million metric tons) of waste stored on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

The company contended it wasn’t obligated to pay the $1.5 million annual permit fee to the tribes for storing the waste after closing the plant.

The tribes say the money will be used for monitoring and cleanup at the site.

