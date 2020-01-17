The coyote ran away after the officer punched it, and then returned after other officers arrived. The original officer tried unsuccessfully to use pepper spray on the animal, and responding officers also tried unsuccessfully to use a stun gun on the coyote before shooting it, Fuqau said.
The officer was treated at the hospital and is expected to be fine. Police say the coyote is being tested for rabies and any other diseases.
