Coroner Greg Shore says Farrow owned a local moving company and was on his way to pick up employees when he hit the 8-point buck.

The deer was stuck inside the vehicle.

First responders cut Farrow out of the SUV and performed CPR before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

South Carolina wildlife officials recently warned drivers to be especially alert for deer during October and November, the animals’ peak breeding season.

___

Information from: WYFF-TV, http://www.wyff4.com/index.html

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD