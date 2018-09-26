JUPITER, Fla. — A runaway kangaroo in South Florida has wildlife officers sending up a pair of drones to help search for a second day.

More than a dozen officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been joined by state troopers and local law enforcement in the search for Storm.

The 5-year-old marsupial that hopped away from a home in a Jupiter Farms subdivision, where he’s been raised alongside six other kangaroos.

Owner Eric Westergard describes Storm as 4 feet tall and 45 pounds, with tawny fur, black paws and a powerful long tail.

Westergard tells the Palm Beach Post that Storm is laid-back unless he’s startled.

Wildlife officers plan to subdue him with a tranquilizer dart and return the animal to its owner.



A kangaroo crosses the street on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Jupiter, Fla. The kangaroo has escaped from an animal sanctuary in South Florida. Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday were hunting for the 5-year-old kangaroo named Storm in an area of Palm Beach County known as Jupiter Farms. (Robbie Linton via AP) (Associated Press)

