FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk gives the opening keynote at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times that stress is taking a heavy toll in what he calls an “excruciating year.” In the newspaper’s account of the interview, published Friday, Musk said he was working up to 120 hours a week and sometimes takes Ambien to get to sleep. (Jack Plunkett, File/Associated Press)

Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that’s not an option.

In a tweet early Sunday after arriving home from a late night at a Tesla factory, Musk tells the Huffington Post founder that his electric car company and Ford are the only two American automakers that have avoided bankruptcy.

He added, “You think this is an option. It is not.”

Musk is responding to a letter from Huffington on Friday in which she called on him to take more time to “refuel and recharge.”

Musk conceded in an interview last week with The New York Times that he’s overwhelmed by job stress and has been working up to 120 hours a week.

