State environmental scientist Bill Suess said only about 168 gallons (635 liters) of produced water escaped the well site. He said about 800 square feet (74 square meters) of pastureland was affected. He said no water sources were harmed.

Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals. It’s a byproduct of oil and gas development.

Suess said a berm around the well site contained most of the spill but some escaped through a gate at the facility.