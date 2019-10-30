In July of 2018 Rickerson, 53, attended a conference in Sunriver, Oregon, with the victim and other members of the agency. Authorities say he got drunk at a party and followed the victim to the condo where they were staying. Prosecutors say he exposed himself and touched her inappropriately.
Rickerson is the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Service’s state supervisor for Washington, overseeing more than 100 employees.
His attorney blamed his client’s alcoholism.
