Justice Department lawyers say Louisiana’s eastern district would be best because most offshore drilling is conducted off Louisiana. It says Washington is where the rule was approved.

An attorney for environmental groups that filed the complaint says there’s drilling off California and that the Trump Administration plans to expand drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, making the issue one of nationwide concern.

