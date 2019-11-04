Last month, a trapper on the action team caught a record-setting python. The 18-foot, 4-inch-long (5.58 meter) female weighed 98 pounds and 10 ounces (45 kilograms). Wildlife officials say it was the largest ever captured at the Big Cypress National Preserve.
Experts say pythons have eliminated 99% of the native Everglades mammals including rabbits, bobcats and foxes, decimating food sources for native panthers and alligators.
