MIAMI — More than 3,600 Burmese pythons have been captured in Florida under an effort to control the invasive species that wildlife officials say is choking the delicate Everglades ecosystem.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the Python Action Team had removed 1,000 pythons from the wild. That’s on top of the 2,600 removed by the state’s python elimination program, which recruits hunters from around the state. Both programs began in 2017.