Weaver served one term as Flint mayor and survived a recall effort in 2017. She was elected in 2015, when voters ousted Dayne Walling in the wake of a water crisis that Walling and others initially said was safe. They later blamed state and federal agencies for the contaminated water.

During her campaign, Weaver, who beat Neeley by 230 votes in the August primary, contended Flint has made significant progress since high levels of lead was found in the water. But she recently told The Flint Journal the city must finish replacing lead pipes.

Neeley said community trust is lacking and officials should boost transparency by publicizing financial information, such as how money is spent.

