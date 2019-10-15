U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in June ruled in favor of people who alleged the Formosa plant violated clean water laws through discharges into Lavaca Bay and Cox Creek that began in 2016.
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, representing plaintiffs, said the consent decree means Formosa agrees to “zero discharge” of plastics and will clean existing pollution.
A message left for Formosa wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.
